‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hot Toys Figure Confirms Repulsors for Iron Spider

There is no limit to what the mighty Iron Spider can do!

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, much has been made of Tony Stark’s new gift to Peter Parker, an upgraded suit that will help him in the battle against Thanos and the Black Order. As we’ve come to learn over the last couple of months, this is indeed the Iron Spider suit from the comics.

It seems as though the suit gets more and more advanced with each and every trailer, and Marvel Studios is clearly trying to keep some of its most incredible abilities a secret until the movie comes out. Like always, collectibles have found a way to spoil the surprises.

First it was the spider legs that sprout from the back of the suit, now it’s the repulsors built into the suit’s hands.

This week, Hot Toys revealed the highly-detailed Iron Spider figure from Infinity War. Look closely at the picture of the figure below. Notice anything about its hands?

Like Iron Man, the Iron Spider will have repulsors (energy blasters) built into the palms of its hands. This should grant Peter the ability to fire a weapon at his enemies, in addition to his already powerful webbing.

While this is an exciting development, it isn’t exactly a surprise for fans of Marvel Comics. The Iron Spider suit from the source material has the repulsors as well, so many have likely expected the weapon to appear in the movie, given that the suit was confirmed.

The figure confirms the repulsors for the Iron Spider, though none of the trailers or TV spots have revealed them to this point. You’ll notice that, in nearly every shot of Peter when he’s wearing the Iron Spider suit, his palms are kept out of sight. The only time you could potentially catch a glimpse of the repulsors is during the scene at the end of the second trailer when he’s whipping through space rubble, but Peter is fairly small in the shot, and moving to fast for any details to be noticed.

Are you excited to see the Iron Spider suit in action when Avengers: Infinity War arrives later this month? What other abilities do you think the suit will have? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters around the globe on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel will follow the film with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.