‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Tom Holland Details New Iron Spider Suit, Becoming Spider-Man

Tom Holland has worn several suits as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man but Avengers: Infinity War required one of the motion-capture brand.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Peter Parker actor Holland opened up about the new suit his character will be wearing in the massive ensemble flick. The actor never wore the Iron Spider suit himself but certainly experienced some of its benefits.

“It doesn’t actually exist in real life,” Holland said. “I never actually wore an Iron Spider suit. I wore a mo-cap suit because the suit has capabilities and things that we just can’t recreate in real world. Also, I don’t know if they finalized the design yet and how they wanted it to look on screen so when they do it in a mo-cap suit they have the luxury of changing whatever they want, however they want.”

Tip-toeing the line of spoiling what the Iron Spider suit is capable of, Holland teased some features. “It was amazing for me to get to do stuff that I wasn’t able to do before but I don’t want to give away too much,” Holland said.

As it turns out, Holland was reading ComicBook.com for information regarding Spider-Man casting back in his auditioning days. “I never thought it could be me but I do remember hearing it for the first time,” Holland said. “I was in Sudbury, in Northern Ontario in Canada, shooting a movie. As soon as I found out about it, I rang my agents and asked for an audition. Then, four months later, I was on set working with Chris Pratt!”

A long-time fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland was particularly excited for the opportunity. “I remember watching all the Marvel films leading up to Avengers, and then watching Avengers not knowing, watching the trailer of Avengers not knowing…” Hollands started. “I hadn’t really grasped the fact that the films were all intertwined. I remember watching the trailer for Avengers going, ‘Wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait, wait. What? Everyone’s in the same film?’ Then I went back and watched the films and realized they were referencing each other all the time. I guess I was too young to kind of figure it out and that blew my mind, the first Avengers. That is, honestly, one of my all time favorite movies.”

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch, sitting beside Holland during the interview, shares a similar affection for Marvel’s first ensemble film. “This idea of that much story and character colliding in one film, is it gonna be too much?” Cumberbatch said. “It was enthralling. It was just such a riot, just to see them coming to together, it’s like, ‘Come on!’ United we stand, divided we fall. It’s an empowering thing.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.