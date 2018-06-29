‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Didn’t Know Who Died Until He Saw the Movie

Thanos may have succeeded in wiping out half of the entire universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but the actor who played him, Josh Brolin, had no idea about the tragic event until he actually saw the movie.

Despite filming both Infinity War and Avengers 4 back-to-back, many of the Marvel stars didn’t see the full scripts for either movie. Because of the level of secrecy surrounding the project, no on really had the full picture. This includes Brolin, whose Thanos was the most important character in the entire film.

While speaking with USA Today, Brolin said that he didn’t know how what happened after Thanos snapped his fingers while fighting Thor. No one told him that his action would cause the deaths of several major characters, including Black Panther and Spider-Man.

It wasn’t until the world premiere of the film in April when Brolin, along with co-star Chris Hemsworth, finally saw how the movie ended, and neither one were prepared for the outcome.

“I was literally sitting in the theater going, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Spider-Man just disintegrated. That’s not OK,’” Brolin recalled. “I looked at Hemsworth and he looked at me. He smiled and was like, ‘Your career is over.’”

While Brolin’s career certainly isn’t “over,” as he would star as Cable in Deadpool 2 just a month later, Hemsworth was right about one thing. Brolin will go down in history as the guy who killed Peter Parker, and it may be hard for some people to forgive him for that.

What’s most interesting about this comment from Brolin is the fact that he did film Avengers 4, at least most of it, before he screened Infinity War. So he had to have some idea of how it all went down.

What do you think will become of Thanos and the Avengers when the fourth movie arrives next year? Could Brolin’s villain do anything to make him even more evil in the eyes of fans? Let us know your theories and predictions in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters around the world, and Avengers 4 is set to arrive on May 3, 2019. Marvel’s next film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, is hitting theaters on July 6.