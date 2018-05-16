‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Josh Brolin Reveals Some Different Thanos’ Voice Possibilities

Thanos first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers, with a handful of brief appearances in various films in the years since. The character took center stage as a formidable foe in Avengers: Infinity War, with Josh Brolin providing a motion-capture performance to bring the character to life. The years of development allowed Brolin to hone in on a voice for the character, which is much more effective than the voices he demonstrated during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, seen in the video above.

The actor claimed that a character like Thanos can really only have one voice, as trying to deliver his lines with a more effeminate inflection wouldn’t be at all effective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brolin may have known from the beginning how his character would sound, but audiences have noticed Thanos has undergone a visual evolution following his first appearances.

“Those sequences in Guardians is where we see him most clearly in the previous MCU films,” visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken shared with ScreenRant. “It was a wonderful freedom to not have to match that exactly. I think it’s one thing to have a Thanos who in those scenes was definitely more stylized, holed up for those short beats that he was in those films. But when he had to be the lead character and hold film and appear in hundreds and hundreds of shots, it was great to have the latitude to refine his look, to make his facial appearance more natural, so he’s definitely more detailed and has a more natural shape to his face, to his lips, to his brow, his nose, and all those details we’re talking about in terms of the blemishes and the pores and the stubble.”

Earlier versions of the character more closely resembled his comic book appearance, ensuring that devout Marvel fans would recognize him. Over the last six years, tweaks were made to allow for a more effective character in Infinity War.

“If we’d been confined to those earlier iterations, it would have been too much of a limitation, I think, so that was never an issue,” Aitken noted. “Right from the start, Marvel recognized the need to go to the next version of Thanos, and we were never asked to match that earlier version at all.”

You can see Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

What do you think of Brolin’s performance as the character? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]