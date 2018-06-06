‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Karen Gillan Shows Off Her Nebula Toy Collection

A defining milestone in an actor’s career is when one of their characters is commemorated with an official action figure, an achievement Avengers: Infinity War and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has earned multiple times. The actress confirmed that she is just as impressed by the feat as anyone else would be, as she shared a photo of a shelf in her office which is adorned with multiple versions of her likeness.

The actress shared an image of her collection while adding the comment, “For your consideration: the world’s creepiest shelf. (Yep this is in my office)”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to multiple toys honoring Nebula, fans can also see various toys representing her Doctor Who character Amy Pond. Many fans began asking why she had no figures representing her Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle character, which, given the film’s success, will likely result in the creation of more collectibles.

Nebula has had a complicated journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she was originally one of the main villains of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, setting her sights on destroying Gamora to prove to their adoptive father Thanos that she was the more powerful daughter. The second Guardians film saw the sisters putting their differences aside in hopes of taking down Ego, with Nebula seemingly settling her rivalry with Gamora.

The events of Avengers: Infinity War left Nebula as one of the few survivors of Thanos’ terror, putting the character in the position to play a pivotal role in the upcoming fourth Avengers film.

Fans already familiar with the comic book series that inspired the films already know that Nebula was the one to separate the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos, only for her desires to result in taking down the Mad Titan to wield the powerful weapon herself. Thanos briefly united with the rest of Marvel’s heroes to take back the gauntlet before Adam Warlock was able to separate the Infinity Gems from the gauntlet.

Audiences will witness the rest of Nebula’s journey when Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

What do you think about the actress’ collection of figures? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Instagram, karengillanofficial]