Sean Gunn Hints at Fate of Kraglin in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The climax of Avengers: Infinity War left a large chunk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes dead at the hand of Thanos, leaving audiences to wonder what happened to characters whose fates weren’t explicitly confirmed. Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn won’t confirm whether his character is alive or dead, though he did claim audiences would get to learn more about his journey.

“I think I can say this: I don’t think Kraglin‘s story is finished yet. I think the fans will, at least, get to know what happens with Kraglin, even though I can’t share that right now,” Gunn shared with Tulsa World.

One clue that Kraglin survived the ordeal was the actor’s description of shooting Infinity War and Avengers 4, confirming that he at least shot footage for the upcoming Avengers film.

“I can tell you that the movie is going to be really excellent,” the actor admitted. “We shot them originally pretty much back-to-back with a short break … and I like (Avengers 4) even more than Infinity War, at least from the script and from shooting it, and I was really happy with Infinity War. So I’m very hopeful that it’s going to be a great movie.”

While this seems like an obvious confirmation that Kraglin will appear in the film, it’s worth noting that Gunn also serves as a stand-in for Rocket in the films, so it’s possible he was merely referring to his work helping bring the pint-sized Guardian to life.

If Kraglin wasn’t appearing in Avengers 4, it’s possible that we could see him again in a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. When Disney parted ways with director James Gunn, the studio ultimately delayed that film indefinitely. Gunn pointed out that, while it’s unclear when it will happen, Disney fully intends to make the film and will be using the script his brother wrote for it.

“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with Guardians 3,” Gunn noted. “I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote. Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”

He added, “I know that they plan on making the movie. I had not been contacted at all for a while, but I was recently contacted by Marvel saying, ‘Yeah, we do plan to make this movie. We’re just not sure when yet.”

Avengers 4 will be landing in theaters on May 3, 2019.

