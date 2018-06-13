The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary 3-Figure Pack is Here

Attention collectors: the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends Action Figure 3-Pack has just landed with 6-inch figures of Thanos, Iron Man (with light-up arc reactor), and Doctor Strange!

If you’re all-in on this, pre-order a set now before they sell out. The 3-Pack is listed at $69.99 with shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

“Relive the battle with the Marvel Legends Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary Avengers: Infinity War 6-Inch Action Figure 3-Pack! For ten years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been bringing the mightiest and most beloved characters to life on the big screen. In commemoration of this incredible cinematic collection of the world’s greatest super heroes and super villains, Hasbro has partnered with Marvel Studios to create the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line for Marvel Legends, including premium figures from across the MCU’s most patriotic, mystical, Hulk-busting, and dance-worthy blockbuster hits. Collect Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Marvel Legends figures to build the ultimate MCU collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Imagine the intense moments of battle from Avengers: Infinity War with these 6-inch-scale Iron Man (with light-up arc reactor), Doctor Strange, and Thanos figures, featuring premium articulation and highly detailed design inspired by the 2018 movie, Avengers: Infinity War.”

If you’re interested in collecting the rest of The First Ten Years Marvel Legends figure lineup, let’s start with the Marvel Legends MCU Captain America and Crossbones 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack, which depicts the characters as they appeared in Captain America: Civil War. The movie Crossbones figure is a first as far as we know, and the Captain America figure has a fantastic likeness of Chris Evans, which is also a first for the Marvel Legends line. You can pre-order it here with shipping slated for August.

Next up is the Marvel Legends MCU Iron Man 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts Iron Man Mark VII as he appeared in The Avengers. Like the Captain America and Crossbones figures before it, the Iron Man figure has loads of articulation and detailing. You can pre-order it here with shipping slated for August.

Finally, we have the Marvel Legends MCU Ronan the Accuser 6-Inch Action Figure, which depicts the character as he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. You can pre-order it here with shipping slated for August.

