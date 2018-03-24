New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spot Shines Spotlight on Vision

A new television spot for the eagerly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War shines the spotlight on Vision, but fans of the Avenging Android things don’t look so good.

Earlier today, a handful of new television spots dropped online with new footage from the upcoming film and in the “End of Vision” one, we get a little more context for the worried look on Scarlet Witch’s face we’ve seen in previous trailers for the film. You can check it out above.

“We are all out of time,” the Vision (Paul Bettany) tells a distressed-looking Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the spot and it doesn’t appear that he’s wrong. The spot also shows the forest around Wakanda engulfed in flames as Thanos and his forces arrive on their quest to collect all of the Infinity Stones, one of which Vision happens to have right in the center of his forehead.

And this new footage is only a taste of how bad things just might get for the Vision. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the film’s co-director Anthony Russo explained that scenes in Avengers: Infinity War are structured out of various film genres — and one of the Vision’s is structured like those from a horror movie.

“We structured that scene more like a horror film,” Russo explained. “We try to give each sequence in the film a slightly different tone and concept, based on the characters driving that sequence.”

The specific scene he’s referring to takes place in Stockholm where Vision his hiding out with Scarlet Witch, but it’s a sentiment that feels like it could apply to the new footage in this television spot with the pair trying to outrun a threat they may have no hope of escaping. Of course, while this may have fans of the Vision, Bettany has teased that the characters have an “exciting” storyline in the film while at Wizard World Comic Con in Chicago.

“I think, for both Lizzie and I, it’s the most exciting plotline of each of us so far,” Bettany said before calling the film “the biggest production I’ve ever been on, ever.”

As for just how horror-filled things could get for Vision, we have seen in other footage part of Thanos’ Black Order trying to pry the Mind Stone from his forehead as well as a worried-looking Shuri doing something in her lab for the android. Here’s to hoping that whatever horrors are in store for Vision that a solution can be found to save him — and the universe — from Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.