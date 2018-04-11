New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Released in Higher Quality

Marvel released a new TV spot for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War earlier today, and now, thanks to a better-quality version, fans can watch Thanos explain that he can make everything cease to exist with a mere snap of his fingers in even sharper detail.

As opposed to an earlier spot where the Mad Titan appeared to have five of the six Infinity Stones, this new look shows Thanos with only four but combine that with the look on Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) face when Tony Stark/Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) face when he asks if in any of Strange’s possible outcomes the good guys win and it’s clear that the heroes are in for a massive fight. You can check out the spot in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TV spot also contains footage of Thanos donning his more elaborate armor, but as with much of the footage we’ve seen of him it’s not entirely clear what point in the film the footage is from. However, the look at the armor seems to hint that we will get to see him in full armor in Infinity War. We also get to see a battle ready Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), her eyes lit up red almost as though she were possessed during the battle of Wakanda.

Of course, even with Scarlet Witch looking fierce in the spot, the real focus — and rightly so given his immense power — is Thanos. Thanos is so central to Avengers: Infinity War that directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently told TelegraphIndia that the film is, essentially, a Thanos story and one where Thanos thinks he’s right.

“Without question,” Joe Russo said. “We always try to bring in topical themes into these films because they function on such a wide scale that we really want the audience to feel a sense of immediacy in their own lives about what they’re watching. Every villain is a hero in his own story and believes that what they’re doing is right. They’re just in conflict with the rest of the world. Thanos happens to believe what he is doing is right, and he behaves nobly towards that goal. But he will not stop until he achieves that goal because he believes that there is weakness that stands between him and the completion of the goal.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

What do you think about Thanos’ believing he’s right? Let us know in the comments!