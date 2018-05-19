‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The Sad Shirt Spider-Man Was Wearing Revealed

If you’ve seen Avengers: Infinity War then you know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe film had more than a few emotional moments, some that brought audiences to tears. Now that the movie has been in theaters for a few weeks, fans are starting to notice little details that may have hinted about the emotional weight of the film and that includes Peter Parker’s t-shirt.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

Peter Parker’s first appearance in Infinity War is early in the film when, while on a school bus, Peter’s Spidey Sense alerts him that something is wrong. Sure enough, a space ship has appeared over New York, prompting the hero to swing into action. There’s a brief moment where we see him on the side of the bus and get a glimpse of his t-shirt that appears to be feature a bowl of salad. A fan on Reddit has identified the t-shirt and it is, indeed a bowl of salad with the words “Lettuce The Taste of Sadness” printed around it.

Peter Parker having humorous t-shirts isn’t new. He wore a number of clever shirts in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it’s the “Taste of Sadness” part that is a punch to the gut with everything that happens next. Peter, as Spider-Man ends up going into space on the spaceship, working with Tony Stark/Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians to attempt to stop Thanos from collecting all six Infinity Stone and then using them to wipe out half of the life in the universe. Sadly, they fail to stop him. Thanos collects all the stones, snaps his fingers and people turn to ash all over the universe.

Including Peter in what is arguably the most painful and heartbreaking scene in the film.

Taste of sadness, indeed.

