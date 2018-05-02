‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Post-Credits Scene Explained

Avengers: Infinity War has finally hit theaters and, as with every other Marvel Studios film, it comes with a post-credits scene. However, this is one post-credits scene that may not mean much to you if you don’t know a bit about the Marvel mythology already. Let us explain:

SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War follow.

The post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War catches up with former director of SHIELD Nick Fury and Maria Hill just as the universe-altering effects of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet finger snap are being felt. They watch as people disappear and the world descends into chaos. Maria Hill herself begins to disappear.

Just before Fury himself vanishes, he manages to pull out a device and activate it. As Fury fades, the camera closes in as the device sends a message and then displays a starburst insignia and blue, red, and gold colors.

This insignia and those colors belong to Captain Marvel, the hero who will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film of the same name in March 2019. The film is a period piece set in the 1990s, with Brie Larson playing lead character Carol Danvers, who becomes the titular hero.

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and will presumably establish his relationship to Carol and the significance of this beeper-like device that Fury triggered. The film should also reveal what Fury meant in Iron Man 2 when he told Tony Stark that Iron wasn’t the first hero in the world.

We also now know that Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were operating as Ant-Man and the Wasp long before Tony Stark became Iron Man. That both the Captain Marvel movie and the Ant-Man and the Wasp movies are being released between Avengers: Infinity War and the next Avengers movie, whatever that may be titled, seems to suggest that they’ll help inform some of the backstory leading into these characters’ roles in the fourth Avengers movie.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Carol Danvers was an airforce pilot who got involved in the adventures of the Kree hero Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, who will be played by Jude Law in the Captain Marvel movie. Carol came into contact with an alien device that rewrote her DNA to incorporate Kree physiology, granting her amazing new powers such as flight, super strength, and energy manipulation. Carol at first went by the name Ms. Marvel and changed to several other alter egos before eventually taking up Mar-Vell’s mantle as the new Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens on July 6th, and Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019. The fourth Avengers movie opens on May 3, 2019.