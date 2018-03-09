‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Art Gives Everyone Steve Rogers’ Beard

As fans are seeing today, Avengers: Infinity War will give several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes new looks. But a new piece of fan-art takes those wardrobe updates to a new – and hilarious – level.

Reddit user A_Silvers_1997 recently shared their edit of Infinity War’s teaser poster, which gives nearly every character the full beard that Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) wears in the film. You can check it out below.

Giving everyone “the Steve Rogers treatment” has some pretty interesting results, ranging from Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) looking like Castaway rejects, while all of the female characters look like they’ve resorted to a pretty unusual fake beard disguise. Weirdly enough, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) looks almost exactly like early pieces of Thor: Ragnarok concept art, while characters like Vision (Paul Bettany) and Groot (Vin Diesel) just look hilarious with this added grooming.

(And we have to admit, we’re curious what Josh Brolin’s Thanos would look like with that aesthetic as well.)

While Steve Rogers is expected to be the only character with this drastic of facial hair, it’s safe to assume that Marvel fans will not mind it one bit. The topic of “Cap’s beard” has sort of taken on a life of its own since footage of the film was first screened, leading fans to speculate about Steve’s potential future as Nomad. Talk about the facial hair only grew when the first Infinity War trailer was released, with it becoming the most talked-about portion of the video.

“Well that’s good.” Evans said of the positive response to his facial hair earlier this year. “That’s good, because I like it too. I mean, I usually live my life with a beard. I’m not a huge fan of shaving, and it just provides a little bit of anonymity at times. I was really excited that the Russos and Marvel were willing to kinda give that look a shot.”

“I think it’s cool!” Evans added. “I think it kind of changes things up. We’ve seen Cap the same way so many times. He’s such a throwback, he’s such a classic. It kind of gives him a little bit of a modern vibe.”

Black Panther is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.