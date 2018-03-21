Robert Downey Jr. Reveals His Favorite ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scene

Avengers: Infinity War is still over a month away from opening in theaters, but it turns out we’ve already seen Robert Downey Jr.‘s favorite scene in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

The Iron Man star told the Toronto Sun that his favorite scene didn’t really involve him but was, instead, focused on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

“My favorite shot in the movie has already been seen, and it’s where Thor, who’s just totally gnarled up, turns and goes, ‘Who the hell are you guys”‘ and you cut to the Guardians [of the Galaxy]”, he revealed. “I’m like, sold. If the whole third movie was that scene, we’re fine.”

Fans might recall that scene from the first trailer for Infinity War (which you can check out in the video above). It came at the very end of the trailer and provided a bit of levity to the otherwise serious and dramatic moments teasing Thanos’ arrival and the ensuing battle on Earth with a confused Thor not quite sure what he’s dealing with when the Guardians arrive. Considering that the Guardians consist of a tree-like creature and a surly talking raccoon-like creature and they’re showing up somewhere around the time the terrifying Thanos does, we can’t blame Thor for being a little unsure what’s going on — or Downey for naming that scene his favorite.

Of course, with a movie as big as Avengers: Infinity War — it comes in at 156 minutes, the longest runtime of any MCU film yet — there are bound to be many more memorable scenes, especially for Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man. One of the big questions many fans have is about the status of Tony’s friendship with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). When fans last saw Tony and Steve in Captain America: Civil War, Tony learned that Steve knew his best friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Shaw) had killed Tony’s parents. Even though Bucky was under Hydra control at the time, Steve not coming to Tony with that information was a huge betrayal. Their friendship came undone, but Steve left Tony with a cell phone he could use to call, just in case Tony ever needed him. Downey told Empire Magazine that whether Tony could ever use that phone was a big question.

“To me the big question is could he ever in clear conscience pick up that flip phone Cap sent him at the end of Civil War,” Downey said. “That is really it. For me I think back to Obadiah and that deception. It’s why [former Journey lead singer] Steve Perry never went back to Journey.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

