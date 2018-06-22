This Fan Art of Rocket After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Break Your Heart

By the end of Avengers: Infinity War, moviegoers found out the lengths that Kevin Feige and the rest of the crew at Marvel Studios are willing to go in their movies. Thanos (Josh Brolin) managed to completely assemble his Infinity Gauntlet and much like his comic book counterpart, he was able to rid half of all life across the universe with just the snap of his fingers.

One of the victims of Thanos’ genocide — or “The Snappening,” as the bold fans have been calling it — was poor old Groot. That’s right, Infinity War marked the second death for the lovable sentient tree in three movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, thanks to fan artist extraordinaire BossLogic, our hearts have broken once again with a portrait of Rocket Raccoon trying to get his buddy back to life.

The art, which can be seen below, depicts Rocket gathering Groot’s ashes into a flower pot in hopes of growing his buddy back, much like what happened at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy.

If Groot dying again was heartbreaking enough, plenty of people have been reminding us on a daily basis of Groot’s passing. Even James Gunn — the mastermind of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise — has gotten in on the heartbreak. The director took to Twitter a few weeks ago to confirm Groot’s final word in Infinity War happened to be “Dad…” as he reached out to grab Rocket’s hand.

When Avengers: Infinity War director Anthony Russo was asked if that word was actually in the script, Russo confirmed it, telling the Huffington Post “It was, and it was ‘Dad.’”

Need some tissues yet? Be right back as I go grab some.

Do you think Groot will come back in Avengers 4? He’ll certainly be back by the time Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 rolls around in 2020, right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.