Russo Brothers Say There Is “Nothing Comparable” to the Size of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Each adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe teases that it will be the biggest adventure the franchise has seen, as heroes become more powerful and villains become more deadly. With Avengers: Infinity War set to be the culmination of 10 years of the MCU, co-director Joe Russo promises that the scale of the epic action in the film cannot be compared to any film that has come before it.

“I don’t think that they’ve seen anything on this level of intensity with these levels of stakes and ramifications in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. There’s nothing comparable to it,” Russo shared with The Telegraph India. “If Marvel Studios has been writing a book for the last 10 years, then these are the final chapters of the book. There’s finality, and there will be endings. And there will be new beginnings. I think rarely, especially in Avengers: Infinity War, do commercial movies go to the place that this film goes to.”

While the last official Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, featured intense action and massive ramifications for the franchise’s future, it was Captain America: Civil War that had the biggest impact on the status quo of the series’ narrative. The Russo Brothers explained that making that film helped them grasp how to approach Infinity War.

“I think through the experience of working on Captain America: Civil War and working with [writers Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely on Civil War, we knew that there was a culmination coming,” Anthony Russo confirmed. “I think part of the reason why we were drawn to tell the story of Civil War and one of the reasons why we thought it was such a great place to leave the Avengers divided at the end was because we knew the greatest threat they would ever face would be coming in Thanos.”

The conclusion of Civil War may have disappointed fans, as it turned beloved allies into adversaries, with Anthony pointing out this resolution sets the compelling stage of Infinity War.

“For storytellers it’s like you always want the most extreme. You want your heroes to be at their lowest point when they meet their worst threat,” the filmmaker noted. “That’s a great jumping off point for a story. So, we were smelling that as we were working through Civil War, and that’s when I think Joe and I began to start thinking about how you carry it forward from that moment.”

Fans can see the incomparable action when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.

