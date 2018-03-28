Avengers: Infinity War – Fan Slows Down Iron Man’s Bleeding Edge Armor Footage To Show How It Works

Iron Man will be getting a snazzy new armor upgrade in Avengers: Infinity War and some new slowed down footage gives us the best look at how it works yet.

The newest trailer featured Tony Stark’s new and improved armor on full display, but one fan took that footage and slowed it down drastically to reveal how the new Bleeding Edge armor actually works. Instead of previous designs that had to be housed in a suitcase, this armor operates more like Black Panther’s armor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the footage, the armor can be seen forming from the Arc Reactor itself, generating almost like nanites across his arm and forming the heavily resistant armor fans are familiar with. It’s an impressive leap to be sure, and beats having to have Happy lug around a heavy suitcase everywhere Stark goes just to make sure he has a suit. Sure he could just send a signal and have it fly to him, but this takes even that small window of vulnerability and knocks it out of the park.

You can check out the footage in the video above.

The Bleeding Edge armor first appeared during the Heroic Age run of Iron Man from Matt Fraction and Salvador Larroca and is entirely comprised of nanobots that are at Tony’s command. The new suit is also inspired by Stark’s Model Prime suit, which debuted in a more recent Iron Man run by Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez. This suit had even more advanced shapeshifting abilities, but both will be improved upon in Infinity War thanks to some new wings he’s been seen sporting in promotional art.

Even with all that technology at his fingertips, he’ll still have a hard time with Thanos and will need all the help he can get.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.