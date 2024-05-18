Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Menu Item By Popular Demand

Taco Bell has brought back a fan favorite menu item thanks to popular demand just a few months after it left menus. On Thursday, Taco Bell announced the return of the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, though fans of the popular menu item will want to act fast as it is back only for a limited time.

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada was first unveiled at Taco Bell's Liv Mas event earlier this year and hit menus back in February. Despite it being a new item — a cheese and shredded chicken packed fried empanada — the item has proven to be very popular with customers who were vocal about wanting to see it return.

"Taco Bell's commitment to push the boundaries of food creativity and innovation is grounded in its fusion-first ethos, creating a synergy where beloved flavors and forms come together to produce something entirely new," Taco Bell said when the menu item was first introduced. "The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is a testament to Taco Bell's collaborative creativity, featuring up-leveled ingredients, unique new formats and unexpected flavors that modernize the menu while celebrating the Mexican-inspired roots that have long been at the heart of Taco Bell."

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is available for $3.49 at participating locations. As was noted above, they are available for a limited time.

In Other Fast Food News

In other fast food news, McDonald's just announced their latest menu offering, the new Grandma McFlurry, which will be available May 21st. According to McDonald's, the new Grandma McFlurry is sweet "just like grandma" and features a delicious syrup with chopped crunchy candy pieces — like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse — blended in McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve. McDonald's says it's perfect to enjoy yourself, or to share with the grandma or grandma-figure in your life. The new McFlurry was developed by a member of the McDonald's culinary team who just so happens to be a grandmother herself.

"The new Grandma McFlurry was created a Culinary team member who is a grandmother herself," Marcelo Fajnerman, VP Menu Strategy said. "She was relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life, drawing from her own experiences."

"Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they're having a major moment influencing our culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor, and now, even food with our newest McFlurry," Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's said. "The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we're excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives."