Evangeline Lilly Shares Her Reaction to Learning the Wasp’s Fate From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

The ramifications of Avengers: Infinity War took many by surprise, including, as it turns out, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s stars: Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp in the MCU.

She was recently asked by Cinema Blend about Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s post-credits scene, which ties into Infinity War’s “snap” in a pretty major way. Hope and her parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfieffer), were turned to dust just as they attempted to experiment with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the Quantum Realm, something that Lilly was not prepared for.

“My honest reaction was, ‘Okay, so how is she going to get out of this?’” Lilly revealed. “And my kind of full reaction was like, ‘Hang on a minute! I just got here! You can’t kill me already! I just got here!’”

It’s pretty easy to see where Lilly is coming from, especially with her character essentially just having her superhero debut over the course of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Now that it’s finally done and dusted, now that I’ve seen the movie and I can kind of, ‘Whew,’ like, ‘I did it. It’s over,’” Lilly told ComicBook.com after Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s debut. “Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?”

Thankfully, we do have a bit of an idea of when Lilly will be able to do it again, as the actress has hinted that she will factor into next year’s Avengers 4 in some way.

“I will appear in Avengers 4,” Lilly explained in an interview earlier this year. “Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.”

And according to Lilly, the film will have some timey-wimey elements to it, much like the actress’s previous time on Lost.

“You want me to tell you about the flash-forwards and flashbacks and flash-sideways?” Lilly joked in a previous interview. “When I heard about Infinity War and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is available as a digital release. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.