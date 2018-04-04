‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spider-Man Character Poster Revealed By Tom Holland

Tom Holland’s web-slinger will be making his third appearance in the MCU in Avengers: Infinity War, and now he’s released a brand new character poster of his fancy new costume.

Seriously though, who better to release of character poster of Spider-Man than the man himself? That’s exactly what Holland did on social media, sharing an unmasked shot of himself in the costume that gives fans an up-close look at the Iron Spider suit. It’s mighty impressive, and Holland fittingly compared it to getting his first pair of light up shoes.

“This new suit feels like when I got my first pair of light up shoes #avengersinfinitywar #thanosdemandsyoursilence”

You can check out the new poster above.

The photo shows off the incredible detail that goes into his suit. The multi-tiered suit features ample armor throughout but also doesn’t sacrifice style, with multiple LED lights built right in. He’s also got some new gold gauntlets, which are likely his upgraded web shooters.

Spider-Man: Homecoming gave us a sense of what a Tony Stark built Spider-Man suit is capable of, and no doubt this latest suit will even be more sophisticated.

More character posters are likely on the way, so we’ll let you know when they’re available. In the meantime let us know what you think of Spider-Man’s new costume in the comments!

