New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teaser Features Black Widow

As the release date of Avengers: Infinity War looms closer, fans are excited to see what’s next for their favorite heroes — including a certain Russian superspy.

Marvel Studios recently released a very brief teaser video for Infinity War, which puts the spotlight on Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). You can check it out below.

While the promo doesn’t show any new footage of Black Widow, it’s sure to get fans hyped about the new arc that Natasha will be undergoing in the film. Obviously, part of her new arc involves blonde hair and a new costume, something that will supposedly reflect her new outlook at things.

“Joe and Anthony [Russo] really wanted our characters…wanted us to, kind of, feel like it had just been a period of time when we were both, sort of, under the radar just like different,” Johansson told reporters during a set visit last year. “I think that red hair is a, sort of, signature of Natasha. They just wanted us to look different. So for me I thought, ‘Alright well maybe I’ll give a wink and nod to the other Widow’s story that have been out but with her.’”

“It’s always felt like Natasha uses her cynicism as a defense mechanism. She weaponizes it for survival,” Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, echoed during a recent interview. “I think Steve is a little newly calloused in the ways of the world. But Natasha is always going to be a couple steps ahead of him in terms of experience and knowledge. They’ve leaned on each other for different reasons. It’s reinforced the friendship.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.