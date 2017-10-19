Josh Brolin Wants Fans To Hate Him After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Fans know the MCU isn’t lacking when it comes to villains, but it looks like Thanos hopes to put all the other baddies to shame. In a recent interview with Collider, Josh Brolin admitted he hopes his character makes fans hate him when Avengers: Infinity War is all said and done.

Brolin may be busy these days with Deadpool 2 and his role as Cable, but the actor still has Thanos on his mind. When the actor was asked if he’s prepared for fans to turn against him once Thanos makes his plans for the Avengers known, Brolin said he won’t mind the hate so long as the movie is on-point.

“I’m in a position just personally where not everybody loves me and that’s okay,” Brolin laughed.

“Look, not everybody can be on your side all the time and that’s okay. When playing a character like this, dude, it’s like there’s something — I don’t know any other way to put it, it really turned out to be one of the greatest experiences I’ve had. I’m still not done, but it’s been incredible to be able to work with the Russos, to be able to work with these guys. I had no idea. It’s just a different type of acting, but then when they showed me a little six-minute teaser of a scene that I had done, I was so blown away by how next-level this digital process is and how real it feels,” the actor continued.

“I don’t know how I could be anything but happy,” Brolin finished. “If everybody hates me at the end of it, I don’t know, will it be worth it if it’s a great movie? Maybe.”

The MCU is nearly a decade old now, and the franchise’s villains have all inspired very different reactions from fans. Loki famously became a staple character within the universe after he charmed audiences in The Avengers. Some guys like Ronan left fans feeling under-whelmed, and villains like the Mandarin managed to make some fans legitimately angry. If Thanos makes good on his plan to wreak havoc on the universe, then it is more than likely that the Titan will off at least one hero from the MCU, but Brolin isn’t too worried.

As long as Thanos delivers his finishing blow with finesse, the actor is fine with having fans side-eye him thanks to the role.

