‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Reminds Everyone He’s Thanos in New Video

If you needed a reminder about one of the most formidable foes in recent movie history, then Josh Brolin is here to help.

Brolin, who portrayed Thanos in this year’s smash hit Avengers: Infinity War, recently shared an “outtake” video of him speaking about his character’s power. In the video, which you can check out below, Brolin essentially waxes poetic about all of the dangerous things Thanos is capable of, before breaking into a bit of laughter.

All joking aside, those who have seen Infinity War are certainly well aware of Thanos’ power. Even from the get-go, one of Thanos’ earliest moments showed him taking on the Hulk one-on-one, with some terrifying results.

“He’s not using [the Infinity Gauntlet].” co-director Joe Russo explained in the film’s recent commentary track. “This is to show that Thanos, the Genghis Khan of the Marvel Universe, he’s unbeatable in 1-on-1 battle. He’s conquered thousands of worlds. He’s a much more polished fighter than the Hulk, and Thor, and Loki.”

“We want to announce Thanos as the biggest villain in the MCU, he takes out the previous reigning champion.” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “And by defeating Hulk relatively savagely and easily, hopefully, there’s a sense of dread over the course of the rest of the movie for anyone who will come up against him. And so that’s just sort of a scene design.”

Even then, some have attempted to poke holes in Thanos’ entire M.O. — something that the film’s creative team is prepared to explain.

“People have asked us why Thanos didn’t just use the stones to double the resources in the universe,” Russo revealed, “since clearly he has not.”

“No, it’s about free will,” McFeely said. “That doesn’t solve their problem. We’re just gonna get there millions of years from now. And this is an opportunity for people to get it right. And he trusts them.”

“Well, he was told no to an idea that he had that he felt was the only solution,” Russo added. “And then was proved right to himself when that solution was not acted upon. So, his messianic complex. He is now committed to following through on the idea that he had many, many years ago. He’s not a stable, although he appears stable at times, he’s not a stable individual.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Digital HD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.