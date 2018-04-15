LeBron James is Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ NBA Mashup

Today marks the start of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, and many experts are widely expecting LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to return to the Finals and contend for a championship.

An era of dominance has positioned LeBron as an unstoppable force, not unlike the villain of Avengers: Infinity War. So it makes complete sense that a piece of NBA artwork homaging the upcoming Marvel Studios movie would put the 3-time champion in the role of the Mad Titan known as Thanos.

The piece was done by Bleacher Report, using the theatrical poster of Avengers: Infinity War to show the various threats LeBron will face in the Eastern Conference of the NBA Playoffs. Check it out below:

The war to stop LeBron begins. pic.twitter.com/CZprbWH4u4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2018

If we’re going to extrapolate them from Marvel heroes and villains, there are few NBA players who could match the role of Thanos. While he’s not exactly a villain, per se, there are many fans who dislike LeBron for myriad reasons — mainly because he’s so dominant. The man has been to eight separate NBA Finals and has won three championships between his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

In fact, LeBron’s has dominated this last decade, appearing in every NBA Finals series since 2011. If the Cavaliers make it again this year, it will be LeBron’s eighth straight appearance in the championship matchup.

Thanos hasn’t exactly had as much of a dominant appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as LeBron James has had, but the upcoming movie will definitely position him as an unstoppable threat. And while LeBron might not appreciate being compared to a genocidal villain committed to decimating life across the galaxy, he would probably smile at critics and fans likening him to such an unstoppable threat.

The Cavaliers will play the Indiana Pacers tomorrow to kick off their first round series in the NBA Playoffs. We’ll see if LeBron, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and the rest of the team can manage to make their fourth straight Finals appearance together with another successful post-season run.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will finally come face to face with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, due in theaters on April 27th.

Do you think LeBron deserves to be compared to Thanos? Let us know with your thoughts in the comment section!