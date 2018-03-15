Thanos Smiles in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art

A brand new promo poster for Avengers: Infinity War was just revealed, showing the Mad Titan looming large over those who stand in the way of his quest.

The poster shows Thanos smiling sadistically with inserts of his enemies and allies, including the Hulk, Vision, Iron Man, and Black Panther, all floating in the villain’s head.

While fans (not so) patiently wait for a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios crossover, we’ve started to learn more about the movie’s plot and what drives Thanos in his plot to obtain all six Infinity Stones.

“He’s from a planet called Titan that’s no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that,” producer Kevin Feige said to Entertainment Weekly. “What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked. That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life.”

Fans will even get a taste of his backstory through flashbacks in the film, showing what happened to Thanos’ family.

“You see how he grew up, you see he was like the Quasimodo of this time, or if you’ve ever read Perfume [Patrick Süskind ‘s 1985 novel about a serial killer], it’s a great parallel to Thanos,” said actor Josh Brolin. “He stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to this apparent insanity.”

Thanos‘ quest will bring him head-to-head against his own children Gamora and Nebula as he attempts to wipe out life from the universe.

“When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolves, God I wish I could tell you. I can’t!” Brolin said. “When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three quarters of the film, they said, ‘It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.’ Obviously he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply.”

We’ll get to see how Thanos’ campaign of violence plays out when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

