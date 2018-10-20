‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Inspired Thanos Pumpkin Ensures Destiny Arrives This Halloween

Thanos is now conquering Halloween after his Avengers: Infinity War victory.

The Mad Titan has been given the pumpkin painting treatment, with his well known purple face appearing at the Z’s Comic Lair comic book store in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Not only is Thanos on a pumpkin, but his fully formed Infinity Gauntlet has been plastered onto another smaller pumpkin, complete with jewels and a gold stem finish.

This is not the first Thanos pumpkin to surface in the Halloween season of 2018. Marvel has actually released an instructional video showcasing how to properly carve a pumpkin paying homage to the Mad Titan.

Thanos is primed to make his return in Avengers 4, continuing to wreak havoc on the universe with the remaining heroes banding together to undeed his heinous deed of wiping half of the universe from existence.

“We know pretty much what’s going on in Avengers 3,” Avengers: Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely said “You’ve been told who’s the bad guy and what he wants for several movies and it’s not going to change: that’s what’s going to happen. You run it in the best possible way with twists along the way, but you have no idea what Avengers 4 is.”

The still untitled sequel will continue the narrative established in Avengers: Infinity War, but the filmmakers have been sure that the two movies will stand on their own.

“Nobody knows, and that’s what makes me particularly excited. I look all the time on the internet: people have no idea!” said McFeely. “[Avengers] 4 resolves the intrigue of Infinity War; [the movies are] clearly linked, but they almost seem to belong to two different genres. We did not want to cut a film in half and say, ‘Pay now and come back in a year for the rest!’ These are two very different stories, on a tonal and structural level.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.