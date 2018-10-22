‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap Gets 16-Bit Treatment

Marvel fans are still obsessing over Thanos‘ snap from Avengers: Infinity War. Now the moment has been recreated in a 16-bit style.

YouTuber Mr. Sunday Movies made Thanos’ snap the subject of his latest 16-Bit Scenes video. The recreation covers Thanos’ battle with the Avengers in Wakanda, the snap itself, and the aftermath as felt on Earth and on Thanos’ ruined homeworld of Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the video above.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo have spoken before about why they chose to drive home the human response to Thanos’ actions rather than ending the film with the snap.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Producer Trinh Tran also spoke to ComicBook.com about the snap, the targeted characters’ futures, and the reaction to the event.

“We were meticulous about each of the characters and spent a lot of time discussing how each character’s death would affect future films,” Tran told ComicBook.com. ‘”The snap’ was always part of our story discussions from go. We all agreed Thanos needed that iconic moment, and definitely used the comics as a reference point. We had Brolin, in mocap, snap his finger on the day. Many other filmmaking aspects went into creating the iconic moment. The build-up to the snap was just as important as the snap itself.”

What do you think of the 16-bit recreation of Thanos’ snap from Avengers: Infinity War? What’s do you think happens next in Avengers 4? Let us know in the comments section!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.