‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Edit Adds “All Star” to the Snap and We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying

While Avengers: Infinity War has come and gone, the effects of Thanos wiping away half of existence still linger. Many have fallen at the hands of the Mad Titan, leaving a sense of dread and uncertainty in the wake. Somehow, that doom is not wiped away when this fan edit of Thanos’ snap is backed by the sounds of a piano cover of “All Star” by Smash Mouth; it’s only heightened.

Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this could probably be subverted had the fan edit utilized the original version of “All Star” by Smash Mouth, but the length of this version manages to cover every hero being faded from existence, the post-credits scene, the Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scene, and the shot of Thanos finally getting rest on his farm. It turns out the Seth Boyer version is actually more fitting.

So, we’ll let it slide.

Of course, this is a humorous way to re-experience one of the most devastating moments in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it still doesn’t erase the sting of all those dead characters. We should be encouraged by the fact that many of the deceased characters are already confirmed in future films, but still, until Avengers 4 premieres, we’re still left in a state of uncertainty.

We won’t have to wait long until we get our first look at the new movie, as the first trailer for Avengers 4 was confirmed to be coming before the end of the year. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said as much at a recent Black Panther screening, giving hope to eager fans.

With the movie nearly six months away from premiering in theaters, new details are starting to come to light, including the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow’s character Pepper Potts is likely to suit up as Rescue in the new film.

Perhaps even more surprising, though, is that a deceased villain is rumored to return in some capacity.

Actor Frank Grillo, who played Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow in Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, said his character would return in a flashback for Avengers 4.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback … Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie,” Grillo said to Jim Norton on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

When asked why he could speak, Grillo gave a humorous, but blunt, response: “Because I’m 117 years old.”

We’ll see what Marvel has in store when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.