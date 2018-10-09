‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Bradley Cooper Defends Thanos as Having a Point

Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon witnessed the full wrath of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and it sounds like that’s given him a very specific perspective on the whole thing.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Cooper was asked about how Thanos was adapted into the world of Infinity War. As Cooper revealed, Josh Brolin‘s portrayal of the Mad Titan proved to be very effective to him, to where he could kind of see where the villain was coming from.

“Yeah. It was amazing.” Cooper explained. “That’s why that movie works. Thanos is… What a character. The fact that he made you, kind of, go like ‘He’s got a point, right? He’s got a point.’ And part of me is like ‘I’m glad he’s sitting there on his chair, with the sun coming down.’ I mean, I hate that half of the world’s dead, but there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘He succeeded!’ I don’t know what that says about me.”

The discourse of whether or not Thanos was right has taken over the Marvel fandom in recent months, with people from all walks of life debating if the villain made the right choice to snap half the universe into dust.

“People have asked us why Thanos didn’t just use the stones to double the resources in the universe, since clearly he has not,” co-director Joe Russo said on the Avengers: Infinity War commentary track.

“No, it’s about free will,” screenwriter Stephen McFeely said. “That doesn’t solve their problem. We’re just gonna get there millions of years from now. And this is an opportunity for people to get it right. And he trusts them.”

Either way, it’s hard to deny the impact that Thanos’ choice had, especially with regards to the various MCU characters that got “snapped”.

“In terms of our choices about who Thanos would end up eradicating with his snap, you know it was very story focused,” Anthony Russo said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film. “How do we pay off each individual character’s storyline most profoundly? The first person to go is Bucky Barnes, and it’s shot from Captain America’s perspective. You know we’re watching Cap go through the experience of watching him go away. We’re watching Okoye, who’s number one mission in life is to protect the king. She watches the King go in front of her. To see those characters react in those situations is very powerful and resonate.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.