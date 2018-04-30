‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Debunk Major Soul Stone Fan Theory

The Avengers: Infinity War writers have put one of the most persistent fan theories about Thanos and the Infinity Stones to bed.

In trying to determine the location of the Soul Stone, some Marvel fans found a pattern where the other Infinity Stones seem to spell out Thanos’ name. The Space Stone is the Tesseract, the Reality Stone is the Aether, the Time Stone is in Doctor Strange’s necklace, the Power Stone is in the Orb, and the Mind Stone is in Loki’s scepter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would just leave the “H” in Thanos unaccounted for to represent the location of the Soul Stone. Heimdall, as in his eyes, has been a popular choice for the final piece of that puzzle.

But it turns out it’s all for naught, as the Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have shot down the theory as both inaccurate and simply bad screenwriting.

“That seems fairly random,” McFeely said when The Huffington Post brought the theory to the writers’ attention.

“I don’t think that’s how you go about writing a good script,” Markus added.

“It really isn’t,” McFeely agreed. “‘You know, it’d be great to put the soul stone here but it’s not an O,’ or whatever the hell it is.”

“We need an O planet,” Markus said.

So it turns out fans won’t be able to use an anagram to figure out the location of the final Infinity Stone. Instead, they’ll just have to watch a movie instead.

This isn’t the first fan theory about the location of the Soul Stone to be debunked. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has previously debunked the theory that the Soul Stone rests with Adam Warlock, the caretaker of the Soul Stone in the Marvel Comics universe who was teased for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

If you need a refresher about the Infinity Stones before Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters this week, here’s where they’re all located. If you’re curious to learn more, then here’s how Thanos got the Infinity Stones in the Marvel Comics universe, and here’s who holds the Infinity Stones in the Marvel Comics universe now.

Disappointed this Thanos fan theory was debunked? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.