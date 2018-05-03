Some ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Think Thanos is Sexy

Avengers: Infinity War is finally in theaters and fans all around the world have come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film with a lot of feelings, including a unique appreciation for the film’s villain, Thanos.

Warning! Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below! Read on only at your own risk.

Now that Avengers: Infinity War has been in theaters for a few days, fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to the film. While many fans have been struggling to understand the science of certain moments in the film or processing some of the biggest and most shocking deaths and heartbreaking scenes, there have been some other reactions as well. Some fans have been really interested in the sexiness factor of certain characters — and we’re not talking about Bucky or Cap. Oh no, there are people who have found a whole new appreciation for the bad guys, especially for the Mad Titan himself.

That’s right. Fans are on Twitter talking about how sexy Thanos is. Never mind that he assembled the Infinity Gauntlet and snuffed out half of the life in the universe with the snap of his fingers or that he murdered his daughter, Gamora, in order to acquire the Soul Stone and emotionally tortured Scarlet Witch by brining Vision back just so he could kill him for the Mind Stone. People think Thanos is hot and they aren’t afraid to let people know just how they feel. Of course, this isn’t the only bad guy in Infinity War fans have a bit of a crush on. Ebony Maw has been getting a lot of love on social media as well.

Maybe people just like bad guys.

At any rate, here are some Marvel fans with a special appreciation of Thanos.

@aprettyPR

Thanos kinda sexy don’t @ me either. — Mjolnir (@aprettyPR) April 30, 2018

@SassyValkyrie

#infinitywar Thanos is a whole lot of sexy purple. pic.twitter.com/S9Pr0Z51Ra — Nebula (@SassyValkyrie) April 30, 2018

@maryhadalil1amb

Is it just me or was #Thanos sexy AF in #Theadvengers #InfinityWar that brain looking chin n his sexy black version of John Goodman sounding voice mmmmmm — maryhadalittlelamb (@maryhadalil1amb) April 30, 2018

@msdwallace

Finally got to see #AvengersInfinintyWar and I must ask, am I the only one that found #Thanos attractive? Like if he wasn’t trying to kill half the universe, he would be sexy in a big country corn fed guy kinda way?, idk I’m Midwestern so maybe it’s just me ? — Dianna & Lestat? (@msdwallace) April 30, 2018

@IsaiahRidg3

Thanos is actually really sexy, i’m not gonna lie. AND he controls 5 dimensions? A WHOLE ASS MUTANT MAN — buttermilkBISCUIT (@IsaiahRidg3) April 29, 2018

@astonishingkd

Lady at work saw Infinity War and asked me if I had seem it yet and now we are talking about how Thanos is sexy and I am living for this. — Kyle ? (@astonishingkd) April 30, 2018

@Shakes_head008