‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Reveals Why Thanos Lied About Gamora

The dynamic between Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was one of the main story arcs of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos had to sacrifice the one thing he loved — Gamora — in order to achieve his goal of killing half of all life across the cosmos. But could the “love” all have been a front? According to @PoeHotDameron, it was just an elaborate lie from the Mad Titan. Using the film’s cinematography and visual language, the Twitter user posted a pretty convincing argument to back up their theory.

In the thread on the micro-blogging platform, the supporting evidence is quite convincing. Using the color orange — which represents to Soul Stone — it’s implied that color represents Gamora’s own love. With the exception of the scenes that apparently take place within the Soul Stone, the only two times Gamora appears in a scene colored orange include when she’s grasping her mother on Zen-Whoberi and when Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has his emotional scene on Knowhere.

“Peter and Gamora, who have both been through some INCREDIBLE personal growth over the last two Guardians of the Galaxy films, have never been able to make themselves emotionally vulnerable before this point,” the theorist states. “But now, when they say, “I love you,” they’re both awash in orange.”

The theory also says that most times when people discuss Thanos, their fear is shrouded in the color purple — clearly evident in the earlier scene between Gamora and Quill on the Benatar. The icing on the cake, however, is when Gamora and Thanos arrive on Vormir. There, the orange sun is being eclipsed by a purple moon — something entirely intentional.

“Wow Thanos thanks for literally blocking out the sun while you say that,” the Twitter user says about Thanos’ mission of finding the Soul Stone. “It really helps underscore just how much you want to taint every good and loving thing in Gamora’s life.”

After Thanos realizes he has to sacrifice Gamora, any and all orange is entirely absent from the scene. Using the aforementioned rules of cinematography, that’d mean that there’s no love as Thanos tosses Gamora off the ledge to her untimely death. The now-viral Twitter thread is certainly a fascinating read and it can be found here.

