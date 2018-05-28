Kevin Feige Reveals What He Wishes He Could Change About Previous MCU Films

Throughout its 10 years of existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its ups and downs, though most audiences and critics would agree that Marvel Studios seems to learn from their mistakes, with each chapter in the series being more consistently entertaining. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige may be focused on the future of the franchise, but that doesn’t stop him from wishing he could have corrected some of the series’ more obvious missteps. Of those issues he wishes he could correct, one would be Chris Hemsworth‘s hair in 2011’s Thor.

“I’ll tell you one specific example I just thought of today and I laugh at it,” Feige joked with Uproxx. “Definitively, the one thing I would definitely do differently if I had to do it over again, is we would not have dyed Chris Hemsworth’s eyebrows blond in the first Thor. Because we were like, ‘Thor is blond! He has to be blond!’ And Hemsworth was great and awesome and pulled it off, but there are a couple of shots I watch and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that poor guy, we made him freaking dye his eyebrows! That’s ridiculous!’ And I can laugh about it now because Hemsworth is Thor and he doesn’t need long hair, or a cape, or a hammer, or two eyeballs to be Thor.”

It’s clear to see in retrospect that Marvel’s ambitious endeavor of the MCU has paid off, though the early days of the franchise didn’t guarantee as much success. At the time, the production was understandably making compromises with their characters, including giving them yellow eyebrows in hopes of upholding fans’ perceptions of the character.

Luckily, things have come a long way for Avengers: Infinity War, though that hasn’t stopped Feige from turning off his critical eye of the films that came before it.

“You finish a movie and it’s done and you watch it and it takes years to be able to look back at it and go, ‘Oh, we weren’t just forced to stop and put it in theaters,’” Feige confessed. “This actually turned out pretty well. And that’s actually fun to revisit and see the movies grow and change, even in your own perception. I think that’s the great thing about film. But I’ll look back at any of the movies and see where we came to a fork in the road – in development, or editorial, or visual effects – and made a choice to go one way. And, seemingly, to the world it works. But we know there are three other versions that, boy, if we had gotten that to work maybe it would be even better. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter because all that matters is the way it finishes.”

Fans can see Thor and his eyebrows in Avengers: Infinity War this Friday.

