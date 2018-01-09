Chris Hemsworth Reveals What’s Up With Thor’s Eyepatch in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

There’s been a lot of confusion about Thor‘s eyepatch in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But luckily, we have Chris Hemsworth here to set the record straight.

After losing an eye in battle with Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, the character appeared to be wearing an eyepatch in the final scene of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. But that same exact shot was featured in the preview played at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, where Thor has both eyes intact.

Not to mention all of the merchandise that has shown Thor sans eyepatch, looking less like Odin than he does in the continuity.

But Hemsworth discussed the nature of the eyepatch to CinemaBlend, revealing how awful it was to film with and the decision to make it a CG effect in the post-production process.

“It was… yeah, I remembered being… with the eyepatch, the story unrolling, ‘Yeah, cool, this is interesting.’ And then the day that we put the eyepatch on I was like, ‘This is ridiculous,’” Hemsworth said. “The thing kept falling off, and we didn’t have the thing [gestures an eyepatch strap]. So it became a CG eyepatch, which I was stoked about… But I’m happy with that trade [for the wig]. It has its downsides. But the upside is that it’s an hour less in hair and makeup without the wig on.”

Of course, the eyepatch looks very cool on Odin in the Thor franchise, but he’s hardly doing the stunts and movements that his on-screen son is doing. It’s just interesting that they didn’t have the right adhesive, or maybe decide to CG out the straps.

Then again, that could lead to a Justice League-esque Mustachegate 2.0, so maybe adding the eyepatch in later is in everyone’s best interests.

That said, it doesn’t sound like there’s any shenanigans regarding Thor’s missing eye, or that he’s going to gain a mystical Asgardian ability to replace eyes.

Maybe Marvel Studios can CG in those eyepatches on all of the existing t-shirts and other merchandise items that are starting to crop up in stores.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters May 4.