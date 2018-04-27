‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thursday Box Office Sets New Superhero Movie Record

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters, and it’s not surprising to hear that Marvel Studios’ epic crossover event film is already breaking box office records!

Thanks to big returns on its Thursday night preview showings, THR reports that Avengers: Infinity War has already racked up $39 million in domestic box office earnings — the biggest take in superhero movie history! With this achievement, Marvel has now shattered the big Thursday records once held by DC Films:

Avengers: Infinity War – $39M The Dark Knight – $30.6M Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $27.7M Black Panther – $25.2M

With this record-setting preview night, the original box office projections for Infinity War‘s opening ($200M) seem to have been blown out of the water; new projections now place the film on track to open somewhere north of $225M, but the buzz is that there’s legitimate chance for Marvel to dethrone Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ current record of a $248M domestic opening. So far, The Force Awakens retains the lead, with its Thursday opening of $57M overtaking Infinity War by large margin. In fact, the Marvel actually fell short of analysts’ Thursday night projections of $45M. But whether Marvel does or doesn’t beat Star Wars’ achievement, it’s all a big win for Disney, who would retain even more of the top spots for movie openings.

Globally, Avengers: Infinity War is killing it just hard. The film earned another $39M in overseas box office returns on Thursday, and is expected to bring in a massive haul, overall. As it currently stands, Infinity War will officially push Marvel Cinematic Universe earnings over the $15B mark.

Right now, Avengers: Infinity War has overwhelmingly glowing reviews from both fans and critics alike, with our own Brandon Davis stating the following in his ComicBook.com official review:

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined. It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.”

With that kind of acclaim, it should factored in that positive and even enthusiastic word-of-mouth will propel the film to exponentially higher earnings. Stay tuned to see how well it does!

How much money do you think Avengers: Infinity War will make? Let us know your projections in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.