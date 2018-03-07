New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Billboard Sparks Surprised Reaction From Tom Holland

As promotion for Marvel Studios’ next crossover epic starts to creep into the real world, people are starting to get excited for the release of Avengers: Infinity War. And star Tom Holland is just like us, gushing over the movie on social media.

The Spider-Man actor posted a quick video to his Instagram story after he spotted a billboard for the new film out in the wild. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite Holland’s excitement, he still doesn’t know much about the film. The actor recently told a story at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix about being on set for a fight scene and not knowing which villain he was fighting.

“I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’” Holland said. “And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away, so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Marvel Studios has been very secretive about this new film, and Holland’s co-star Sebastian Stan has admitted that he still hasn’t read the script for the movie. But Marvel seems much more upfront with Holland about why he in particular isn’t allowed to see the script.

“I don’t know anything about the film, if I’m honest,” Holland admitted to ComicBook.com. “I just know I’m in it. The funny thing is about that movie is I showed up and I was like, ‘Can I read the script?’ And they were like, ‘No, you’re terrible at keeping secrets.’”

Here’s a shining example:

Avengers: Infinity War will be Holland’s third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his first proper Avengers movie. In fact, it will be a lot of actor’s first proper Avengers appearance as the movie is set to include all of the major franchises under Marvel Studios’ roof.

Holland’s Spider-Man will be joined by Black Panther, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man in their battle against Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.