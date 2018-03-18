‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Gets an Awesome Shot-For-Shot, Homemade Remake

The hype for Avengers: Infinity War is higher than ever, with fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming epic in plenty of ways. But one new fan video might be one of the most creative ones yet.

Twitter user @awesomerawks recently shared his shot-for-shot remake of Infinity War‘s first trailer, which you can check out below. The video, which was reportedly made for an English project, perfectly recreates the trailer with the help of a few friends and various household objects.

The video, which has earned 9,000 retweets over the past sixteen hours, is equal parts impressive and hilarious, with plenty of shots from the trailer recreated in a charming low-budget fashion. Plates are used as a stand-in for the magic shields used by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong), while Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) tesseract is replaced by a blue plastic pitcher. And we have to admit, their chip clip versions of the Infinity Stones would probably be much easier to acquire than the real thing.

Fans are pretty eager to see how the real Infinity War will come together, with the film’s cast teasing just how massive the project will probably be.

“This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible.” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, revealed during an interview earlier this year. “I think what these characters are about to face — with Thanos — there’s been nothing quite like it… I finished literally two days ago and I looked at (directors) Joe and Anthony (Russo) and said, ‘I don’t know how you guys have gotten this far and I don’t know how you’re going to hold it together and complete this thing, but my hat’s off to you.’”

“I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that’s Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange.” Hemsworth continued. “The interactions between all of these characters and the different sorts of chemistry and the relationships that are formed is something that people are going to be pretty blown away by.”

Avengers: Infinity War debuts on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.