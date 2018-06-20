‘Avengers: Infinity War’ VFX Breakdown of Key Scenes Released

Disney has released a VFX breakdown of key scenes from Avengers: Infinity War.

Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow and are featured in the video above. Major spoilers!

The video, seen above, shows the Avengers: Infinity War heroes Iron Man and Doctor Strange going head to head with Thanos on several fronts. One version sees them battling the Mad Titan on set, surrounded by green screens and a stand-in actor in a mo-cap suit posing for Josh Brolin’s part. Another sees a rough animated version of the scene, more closely representing what was featured in the film. Then, there is the final version with a full visual effects treatment, as it appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

The scene is from the battle of Titan, in which Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, Mantis, and Nebula band together in an effort to prevent Thanos from getting the Time Stone and eventually heading to Earth for the Mind Stone. Of course, their efforts were bested and Thanos would stab Stark (as seen above) leading to Strange handing over his precious gem.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about the movie’s major action sequences and the plans for Avengers 4, which deviate from the Marvel Comics source material in several ways, but manage to follow an overarching story.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.” Still, they manage to plaster some of the most impressive action sequences from comics on the big screen in brilliant fashion thanks to the effects seen in the video above.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.