‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Projected for Over $100 Million at Second Weekend Box Office

As we’ve said repeatedly, the question has never been will Avengers: Infinity War make a ton of money, it’s always been just how much money will Avengers: Infinity War make. After breaking all kinds of domestic and global records in its opening weekend, Infinity War is now poised to to set even more milestones, with a huge second weekend!

According to the first projections (via Variety), Avengers: Infinity War is projected to earn between $100M – 130M in its second weekend in theaters. Such a haul, combined with some impressive second-week returns from overseas, should help Infinity War cross the billion-dollar mark in record time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new question to answer is whether Avengers: Infinity War can reach $2 billion dollars at the box office. The film has some pretty strong legs under it right now, and in week two there won’t be much in the way of competition. Only the Overboard remake with Ana Faris and the David Tenant thriller Bad Samaritan seem like big box office draws this week, and their earnings should be modest, at best. On the indie front is Tully, Jason Riteman’s re-team with writer Diablo Cody and Charlize Theron, the team behind the 2011 dramedy, Young Adult. Needless to say: none of these films will do much to siphon Infinity War‘s audience.

Marvel has two more solid weekends to reap all it can from Avengers: Infinity War, before Deadpool 2 comes blasting into theaters and starts redirecting that Marvel moviegoer attention. The question is, can the film rake in enough in those two weeks to propel itself, slowly but surely, through the more crowded May/June summer movie slate, and come out with $2 billion in box office returns. That’s far from a definite, but even if it does fall short, Marvel has nonetheless achieved another big milestone, which has made a sizable dent in the pop-culture landscape. In addition to breaking records,

******

How much money do you think Avengers: Infinity War will ultimately make.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.