‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Thinks Thanos Purposefully Defeated Hulk First

When watching Avengers: Infinity War, fans only have to wait but a few moments before witnessing one of the first fights in a two-and-a-half hour jam-packed action fest. The second the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) bursts out of the shadows, he and Thanos (Josh Brolin) have an epic fight — one in which the Mad Titan eventually ends up victorious. At the time, Thanos only had one Infinity Stone so the fight laid the groundwork to show just how strong he was without a full Infinity Gauntlet.

In one well-thought-out fan theory, there was a method to Thanos’ annihilation of the Hulk. According to u/mybustersword, Thanos is not only one of the most powerful beings in the galaxy sans six Infinity Stones — but he’s also one of the most methodical fighters and a master martial artist.

Breaking down the fight, the fan theorist makes note that the first few of Thanos’ punches were direct to the Hulk’s throat and head area, in an effort to disorient and confusion the gamma-infused monster by cutting off the oxygen that can reach his brain. The next few shots are apparently to Hulk’s lower back, presumably in an effort to disrupt the Hulk’s kidneys and adrenal glands, the latter of which would slow the Hulk’s ability to think and react clearly.

Quite frankly, it’s a theory that makes a whole lot of sense, so we’ll let the theorist speak for themselves.

“Each shot by Thanos is specifically calculated to immobilize Hulk, impact his internal organs and his adrenal glands, slow his ability to think and mentally stun him,” the theory reads. “Hulk can’t get mad if he can’t think, and Thanos knows this.”

“His attacks are fast and in quick succession, allowing him to take Hulk by surprise and strike in just the right spots to incapacitate him,” the theory continues. “This also impacts his ability to become the Hulk over the next few weeks as he recovers, which may explain why Banner cannot Hulk out. Hulk being “not in tune” with Banner is another way of saying Hulk was given a concussion. If his adrenal glands were damaged internally, he would also be unable to utilize his anger and strength until recovered.”

