‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Will Tony and Steve Ever Make Amends?

Fans could definitely still see the fallout of Civil War in Infinity War, and there are still some unresolved issues by film’s end. So, will Cap and Tony ever make amends?

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned.

Fans knew the divide between Tony’s team and Captain America’s team would still be around in Infinity War, and it is addressed early on as Tony goes to call Cap for to help in the fight against Thanos. That ultimately doesn’t happen though, as Tony ends up on Thanos’ Q-Ship before the call can be made (thanks to Bruce Banner).

In fact, while the two heroes are heavily involved in the fight against Thanos, they never actually meet-up in the film. Stark is fighting Thanos on Titan alongside Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Doctor Strange, and when Thanos leaves he doesn’t immediately follow. Captain Americafights alongside Black Panther, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and the rest of the heroes to defend Wakanda, and never interacts with Tony.

The good news is that Captain America and Iron Man are both still among the living, and still have a chance to set things right…but will they? As seen earlier in the film, it’s not the Sokovia Accords that present the biggest issue, as War Machine accepts a court-martial from the government in order to welcome back Cap, Black Widow, Falcon, and the others. If it were just that it would be a no-brainer.

The issues between Cap and Tony are far more personal in nature. Tony is still likely hurt and upset that Cap stood by Bucky’s side after finding out he killed Tony’s parents. Sure he was brainwashed at the time, and that has since been cleared up thanks to Shuri, but it’s understandable to see where Tony is coming from.

Unfortunately Tony won’t have a chance to hear from the new and improved Bucky, as he was one of the heroes willed out of existence by Thanos. It’s also worth mentioning that if one of the heroes dies in Avengers 4, this point could be completely moot, and they will never make amends in that case.

Whether Rogers and Stark are too far gone by this point remains to be seen, but there is hope that before Thanos invaded, Stark was calling Rogers. It looks like there is a chance, and hopefully making amends means Cap will eventually get his one and true shield back.

Avengers: Infinity War is playing in theaters now.