‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals First Look at Young Thanos

Aveners: Endgame will be here before we even know it, and yet fans are still making some exciting discoveries about Avengers: Infinity War, such as the concept art that offers us looks at different points of deleted scene intrigue.

Today brings some artwork that would have grabbed fans collective eye, as well as given even more depth to Josh Brolin’s Thanos. Behold, here’s what “Young Thanos” would’ve looked like in Avengers: Infinity War:

This is concept art by artist Justin J. Sweet reveals one idea of what a younger version of Thanos would’ve looked like in Infinity War. The theatrical version of the film only had one brief flashback with Thanos as he conquered Gamora’s homeworld and recruited her as a child. That sequence showed off what Thanos’ looked like in his full battle armor regalia, but there’s long been talk of how there were other versions of the film (or least early ideas) that would’ve delved much further into the Mad Titan’s past.

In fact, in previous interviews about the film, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that there was even a longer flashback sequence on Thanos’ homeworld Titan, back when it was still in its prime:

“…there were drafts where we spent more time on perfect Titan, where we saw more of a backstory for Thanos,” Markus said. “But in the end, this was all you really needed, and the rest was fairly gratuitous.”

This wasn’t the only concept of Thanos during his more… fashionable days that Sweet released. Check this one out, as well:

As it stands, Thanos still remains one of the more fully-developed villains that we’ve see in a comic book movie. In many ways, Brolin’s Mad Titan was the protagonist of the movie, with Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes who were opposing him serving more as supporting characters. With that approach already generating a fair amount of criticism and controversy, one can only imagine what fans might’ve said if Thanos had an even longer amount of screen time and backstory. Could you imagine if the film had gone so far as to give his Black Order henchman names and backstories too? 🤯

Maybe one day the Avengers: Infinity War – Thanos Cut will get released… Star your petition now!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.