This ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Baby Groot Flower Pot is Beyond Adorable

A baby Groot-themed flower pot makes a lot of sense doesn’t it? You might even be motivated to keep your plant alive for once because how could you neglect something so adorable?

The Guardians of the Galaxy baby Groot flower pot is made of PVC/resin and measures 6-inches tall with a 3-inch depth. That’s just big enough for a small plant, though it can also be used as a desktop receptacle for various writing implements. You can order the baby Groot flower pot via Walmart (online only) for $36.99. Shipping is free, and it is expected to arrive before Christmas if you order now.

We also highly suggest watering your tiny Groot plant with something like this. It just seems right.

