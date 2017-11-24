Ben Mendelsohn Wants To Play Fantastic Four’s Doctor Doom

If you’ve ever watched Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, or any episode of the Netflix original drama Bloodline, you’ve probably already learned that Ben Mendelsohn has perfected the role of the villain.

The Emmy-winning actor has established himself as one of the best bad guys in Hollywood and, in a recent interview, he revealed that he’s always wanted to take on one of the most iconic villains in comic history. Mendelsohn, in all his glory, would love to play Doctor Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mendelsohn opened up about his eternal love for the Fantastic Four villain.

“[He] is the greatest comic character of all time,” Mendelsohn said. “The thing that’s really appealing about Victor is the damage and trauma, the loss of the family, the wrong done to him, then the revenge and the takeover. Then it’s the protectiveness of Latveria wrapped in that Cold War vibe. What actually makes him great is his caring bit. That’s what’s great about Doctor Doom, and I just like him!”

While on the subject of the character, Horowitz brought up the fact that Noah Hawley was working on a Doctor Doom movie for Fox, which was announced at this summer’s San Diego Comic Con. Mendelsohn was quick to tell the host that he knew about the project.

“Oh yeah, I’m aware of all this,” he confirmed. It sounds as though Mendelsohn is keeping close tabs on Hawley’s project.

In the meantime, Mendelsohn has been rumored to land the role as the villain of the Captain Marvel movie, opposite Brie Larson. Landing a role in that film makes a lot of sense, seeing as how he worked with the movie’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, in 2015’s Mississippi Grind.