‘Avengers’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals His Biggest Regret About ‘Infinity War’

You would think that Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are feeling pretty good about about the $2 billion-dollar success story of Avengers: Infinity War, but apparently some Marvel stars are not without their share of regrets. Case in point: Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that he actually is carrying at least one big regret after doing Infinity War!

Check out what Cumberbatch had to say in a recent interview with Uproxx:

“…my biggest regret of that whole time is that I didn’t sneak in to see people’s reaction. And I wish I had. I really do. I really wish I’d done that. And I think it was such a long press tour, by the time my family got me home I was well and truly on holiday and with them. Or was I working? Geez, I can’t even remember anymore. I think I had a tiny break and then I was riding into doing a TV drama about Brexit. But yeah, it’s my biggest regret of that whole experience. And there aren’t that many regrets, because it was a wild ride. I mean, just selling that movie by not being able to say anything. But the places we got to go – and it was very cool. I know other people who did it. I think Tom Holland did it. I know Mark Ruffalo took his children, because he then FaceTimed us from the cinema… His teenage children’s friends are running in the aisles going, “No, what’s happening!?!?” The universe had crashed around him, which is really cruel, but kind of really enjoyable. Do you know what I mean? It’s just great that storytelling in tentpole film of a franchise can have that kind of an impact and kind of a visceral reaction.”

Cumberbatch went on to explain in detail what it was like when he finally realized just what kind of profound power Avengers: Infinity War had over audiences:

” I love watching stuff with an American audience… that premiere in L.A. was furnished with people who were making it. Even me, I was kind of going… And my wife was in shock, you know? She still is. She can’t get over it. I think she really quite fancies Doctor Strange and he’s gone. I said, “Baby, he’s gone. There’s no more Doctor Strange. He’s gone. That’s it… it’s amazing. People were really sucked in, but that’s great. Isn’t it amazing that stories can still do that? All the smoke and mirrors, everything we know about it, and still it can give us that kind of involvement. It is really wonderful.”

From the sound of it, Cumberbatch really did miss out on the opportunity to see how people were emotionally impacted by what may be the biggest film of his entire career. On the one hand, it’s totally understandable: Cumberbatch (like everyone in the Infinity War cast) was sent out on a massive press tour all over world, in between filming Avengers 3 & 4 and all of the other projects he had in the works. If he completed all of his promotional obligations and then went right home to his family, who could fault him? Between all of the work Cumberbatch has done to get Doctor Strange onscreen in 2016, and two Avengers films in 2018 and 2019 (respectively), he probably would need a break from the character for a minute.

…Of course, given the massive surprises and “end of an era” milestone coming in Avengers 4, Cumberbatch may want to make time to see fans truly appreciate his work.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.