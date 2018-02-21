Black Panther’: Atlanta Airport Now Offering Flights To Wakanda

If you haven’t recognized just what a crazy impact Marvel’s Black Panther is having on pop-culture right now, it’s time to get woke. The mania of #WakandaForever is sweeping across the world, resulting in some truly marvelous moments of art-meets-life crossover. Take the following example, in which an Atlanta airport is offering actual flights to Wakanda!

Clearly the stunt was just some airport personnel having some fun, and getting in on the popular trend of Black Panther social media posts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a clever little instance of how the fandom has reacted to Marvel’s latest. Other notable pop-culture moments have included fan obsession with certain characters like Killmonger, M’Baku or the Dora Milaje; calls for little moments in the film (like Ulysses Klaue’s mixtape) to be offered in real life; and the stars of the film exploding into mainstream A-listers, seemingly overnight.

At this point in American culture, there are probably more than a few people (of color and otherwise), who wish they could actually board a flight headed for a country as advanced and (now) benevolent as Wakanda. Unfortunately, Wakanda isn’t real (important piece of African geography to know), and no such amnesty exists.

On the financial front, Black Panther continues to wrack up some huge box office returns, now outpacing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and destroying Justice League‘s Box office entirely.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.