A Black Panther Moment Helped in Avengers: Endgame Climax

It’s no secret the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps its characters and narrative threads connected. As a result, fans are endlessly spotting ties between the 23 films known as the Infinity Saga. The latest connection spotted by a fan came from a line and prop in Black Panther which allowed the heroes to connect with each other from opposite sides of the planet in Avengers: Endgame. It’s not a groundbreaking discovery but it’s a fun connection explaining how Sam Wilson was able to contact Captain America with the now famous “On your left” line which caused moviegoers to erupt in theaters during Endgame‘s opening weekend.

In Black Panther, T’Challa’s sister Shuri was briefing him on all of the tech she was going to provide for his trip to Korea on the hunt for Ulysses Klaw. Among the many gadgets and weapons was a communications device. “Here are your communication devices for Korea,” Shuri said. “Unlimited range.” Now, it was never shown explicitly that Shuri distributed the communication devices to all of the Avengers heroes but it would make sense for Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers to have them as they fought alongside the Wakandan army in Avengers: Infinity War.

Of course, Shuri had her hands full during the Avengers’ time in Wakanda. She was burdened with trying to remove the Mind Stone from Vision’s head before Thanos and his army got to it. Sometime between T’Challa calling for everyone to prepare (including getting “this man a shield”) and Shuri starting her work on Vision, these devices might have been handed out to the heroes as they geared up. The movie cut away to Titan for the fight between Thanos against Star-Lord, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, and Doctor Strange.

Whether or not Shuri did hand over the communication devices to Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson can’t be known for sure but it seems likely. Ultimately, it’s a fun connection between Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame which is something Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the creatives behind-the-scenes seem to always pull off.

Plus, it shouldn’t surprise anybody that Shuri thought ahead and ended up being a massive help for the final battle against Thanos.

Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame are now available on digital downloads and blu-ray.