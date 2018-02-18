‘Black Panther’ Opening Weekend Box Office Projections Rise to $223 Million+

Projections suggest that Black Panther will climb even higher than expected at the box office in its opening weekend.

Early projections suggest the film will now earn more than $223 million over the President’s Day weekend, according to Deadline. That surpasses even the most-recent previous projections, which estimated the film would make $210 million.

Black Panther is opening 4,020 location in North America. The film was at first projected to open to a weekend gross of $100-120 million, but the film’s record-setting $25.2 million on Thursday caused projections to soar. After coming in with a total of $76 million on Friday (including Thursday night screening), those projections have risen once again.

Black Panther‘s $76 million Friday is the eighth-highest opening day in box office history and the third largest opening day ever for a Marvel Studios film.

Black Panther is on pace to break the President’s Day opening weekend record as well, blowing past the $152 million record previously set by Deadpool in 2016.

Black Panther is already the highest-grossing film at 33 different AMC Theater locations.

Black Panther has also done well in overseas markets, earning $80 million since screenings began on Tuesday in the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and other major markets.

Black Panther was made with a $200 million budget. Black Panther is the first Marvel movie since The Avengers to receive an A+ CinemaScore.

Black Panther currently has an 85.43 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.41 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the second highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.