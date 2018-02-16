Hollywood’s Arclight Shows ‘Black Panther’ in Every Theater on Opening Night

Tonight, Black Panther made its big-screen debut, and it looks like one multiplex celebrated in a pretty impressive way.

Multiple photos and videos from Hollywood’s Arclight theater – or really, the marquee above the theater’s ticket desk – have surfaced online. As the marquee shows, every theater in the Arclight is being dedicated to a different showing of Black Panther, with each showing being about fifteen minutes apart.

Lot of variety in movie choices tonight at the Arclight in Hollywood. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/pbZ6fZ9wqi — Travon Free (@Travon) February 16, 2018

Looking at the ArcLight’s website, it looks like they also are holding late night showings of Fifty Shades Freed, The Shape of Water, and The 15:17 to Paris, but it looks like those will only be held after plenty of screenings of Black Panther conclude. But considering the amount of hype surrounding Black Panther, it isn’t too hard to see why the Arclight would devote their entire theater to the film.

The film has exceeded plenty of expectations in early box office sales, recently earning the #4 all-time spot amongst Fandango presales. The film is also being adored on a critical level as well, with it currently sitting as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best movie on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of this writing, Black Panther has already earned $23.2 million in the international markets, and is currently tracking for a $180 million debut.

It’s pretty easy to see that Black Panther is having an impact, one that the film’s cast and crew have been looking forward to.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said during an interview last year. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Black Panther is in theaters now.