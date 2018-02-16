‘Black Panther’ Hits $47 Million At International Box Office

Marvel’s Black Panther has finally arrived, and as expected, it is killing it at the box office!

As of writing this on Black Panther‘s official opening day, Marvel’s latest film (and first black superhero feature) has already raked in $47 million at the international box office alone, after three day of release in forty international markets. Deadline reports that Black Panther is currently poised for a $120M international haul through the weekend, fulfilling the most optimistic projections and beating out other Marvel Studios debuts like Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy. The UK and Korea (where Black Panther was partially set and filmed) are the two international earners at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The performance of Black Panther continues to capture worldwide attention, as films with mostly all-black casts still face heavy skepticism as potential blockbuster earners. Combined with the breakout success of DC’s Wonder Woman last summer, the superhero movie genre’s new strategy of diversified movie offerings seems to be tapping a cultural vein at just the right moment, leading Marvel Studios, in particular, to some hefty rewards.

As of now, fans who have seen Black Panther are buzzing about the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals and developments. Here’s the latest to catch up on:

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.