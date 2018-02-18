‘Black Panther’ Has Already Earned Double the Total Box Office of ‘Fantastic Four’

It goes without saying at this point that Black Panther is a smashing success, another feather in the cap for Marvel Studios as it becomes the second-highest grossing opening after The Avengers. But it’s also eclipsed another Marvel movie that featured actor Michael B. Jordan.

In it’s domestic opening alone, Black Panther beat out the total gross of 2015’s Fantastic Four worldwide. Black Panther has already made $192 million stateside, while Fantastic Four ended its theatrical run with $167.9 million across the globe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wow, let that sink in. It puts into perspective both how big of a flop Fox’s attempted reboot of Marvel’s First Family turned out, as well as how much of a resounding success Black Panther is.

Black Panther’s global haul after its opening weekend is already more than twice the amount of Fantastic Four’s total run, with $361 million to 167.9 million respectively. That’s insane considering that Fantastic Four was in theaters for an 11 week run.

The movie was lambasted by critics and suffered tons of controversial production woes throughout its time filming, with director Josh Trank reportedly losing his temper on the set and trashing a rental house he was staying at in Atlanta.

The tumult seemed to have affected the final product, which ended up being a grim and gritty reboot of the Fantastic Four that traded the Baxter Building think tank for a government contractors and paramilitary operations.

Black Panther, on the other hand has been praised by audiences and critics alike, earning high marks from CinemaScore rankings and Rotten Tomatoes, and is likely to remain a dominant picture at movie theaters for weeks to come.

The film has already outperformed every superhero film of 2017, and has doubled the opening weekend of DC Films’ Justice League in the domestic market.

All in all, it’s another resounding success for Marvel Studios and another great film on director Ryan Coogler’s resume. And, perhaps most importantly, actor Michael B. Jordan will no longer be known to superhero movie fans as the Human Torch, but as the bad ass villain Erik Killmonger.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters everywhere.

(h/t BoxOfficeMojo)